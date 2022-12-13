Juvenile Injured in Shooting Overnight in Clovis

December 11th, just after 9:40PM, the Clovis Police communications center received several 911 calls about a possible shooting in the area of Bullard/Minnewawa.

Officers responded immediately and found an injured male juvenile near at an apartment complex.

However, no one else involved was located. As officers continued to search the area, multiple bullet casings and other evidence was located.

No other injuries have been reported at this time, and it does not appear that the juvenile’s injury came from gun fire.

Thankfully, the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, speaking to neighbors, and reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call us at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.