Just My Essentials Reopens

A blacked-owned business in Old Town Clovis re-opens its doors again after being vandalized.

Just My Essential is a natural body care shop specializing in essential oils and organic material, located on Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis.

It was vandalized on September 26; the small shop was destroyed wall to wall. Products were stolen, destroyed, and the walls were spray-painted with racial slurs. BML was crossed out with spray paint targeting a hate crime.

The small business owner received much support from the community of Clovis. A GoFundMe was set up for her to help repair the shop and any lost merchandise.

“I’m really at a loss for words. Old Town Clovis has embraced me and my store. They have grounded me; I am grounded. I’m rooted, and I’m staying,” says Chanel Wapner, owner of Just My Essentials.

Wapner had her reopening this past Saturday, Nov. 14. When she arrived, people were already waiting more than two hours before the store initially opened.

The line to her shop wrapped around the corner.

At one point, she had to call it quits for the day when she had worked enough when her back started hurting. She gave the last few customers coupons to come back another day.

She described the day as being perfect and that it could not have gone better.

When the shop was being repaired, Wapner received notes of support and flowers left by strangers at her shop prior to the opening.

“It is the emotion that has been displayed to me since this has happened; it means more to me. It makes me feel like I am truly welcomed and wanted. That is the most important thing,” says Wapner.

Just my Essentials is officially back open for business from Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.