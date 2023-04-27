Josh Frost wins the Clovis PBR; Lilly Kier crowned Miss Clovis Rodeo

April 26, 2023: Bull rider Josh Frost (Roosevelt, Utah) won the Clovis PBR and a check for $12,500.

He was the only rider, out of ten cowboys who made it to the final go, to make his 8 second ride. Frost made his winning 87-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s bull Hot ‘n Ready.

The action continues Thursday night with the first performance of PRCA professional rodeo action starting at 6:00 p.m. followed by a concert with California cowboy Nate Smith. Tickets are still available – visit www.clovisrodeo.com or the ticket office at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

Once reserved seats have sold the rodeo will begin selling Standing Room Only tickets on concert nights.

Clovis also took a moment this evening to honor their good friend and PBR entertainer, Flint Rasmussen, who started at the Clovis Rodeo 25 years ago. He made his final appearance in the Clovis Rodeo arena this evening.

Clovis Rodeo Association President, Ron Dunbar and Arena Director Vince Genco helped to honor him before the final round of bulls. Flint is not leaving the PBR, but he will no longer be entertaining fans from the arena dirt.

The rodeo crowned their 2023 Miss Clovis Rodeo this evening. Lilly Kier from Madera, California was crowned during intermission. Her sponsor is the Clovis Soroptimists.

Tonight’s concert by LOCASH included a surprise appearance by their friend, and rising country music star, Kane Brown.

Country music’s Michael Ray will perform after the rodeo on Friday, April 28. The fan favorite Rodeo Parade will take place on Saturday, April 29 through the streets of Old Town Clovis.

Gold Card Rodeo action and a Special Kids Rodeo in partnership with Break the Barriers will take place Sunday, April 30 before the Rodeo Finals at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $35.00. There is no additional charge for the Clovis Rodeo, KISS Country Concert Series presented by Chuckchansi Gold Resort and Casino.

Ticket buyers are encouraged to take advantage of a concert series ticket package; with the purchase of any two-concert night tickets you receive $5.00 off or buy all three concert night tickets and receive $10.00 off.

The Rodeo Ticket Office at the rodeo grounds located in the heart of Old Town Clovis off Clovis Avenue is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The rodeo grounds are located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in the heart of downtown Clovis.

Parking at the rodeo grounds is free of charge. Learn more at clovisrodeo.com.