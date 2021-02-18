Johnny Quick Owner Files Claim Against City of Clovis

George Beal, owner of the Johnny Quick at Temperance and Owens Parkway, has filed a “general liability claim” against the City of Clovis for loss profits.

He is requesting the City of Clovis reimburse him in the amount of $268,358.

The City of Clovis has rejected Beal’s claim.

From April to October 2020, the City of Clovis constructed a roundabout at the intersection. During that time, there were intermittent street closures and re-routing of traffic at the intersection and surrounding area.

Caltrans as well as multiple traffic agencies determined that the roundabout was necessary. The improvement provides convenience and safety for drivers, improves traffic flow especially in areas near freeway ramps, and it helps reduce air pollution.