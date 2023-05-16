Jefferson Car Show Kicks off for Twelfth Time

May 13th, 2023 – The Jefferson Car Show, which takes place at Jefferson Elementary in Clovis, hosted its twelfth annual event at the school over the Mother’s Day Weekend.

The car show, run by Gloria and Rick Lacy hosts guests and normally just under 300 registered cars for the show. At around 10 AM on Saturday, the show already had 273 registered participants.

“We usually get just under 300 every year,” says Rick Lacy, “With all the donations and everything we sell, we usually raise around $10,000 for the school every year.” Lacy explained that 100% of the profits go to Jefferson Elementary.

The Jefferson Car Show is usually able to get so many participants partly because of a pre-registration gift to the first 50 pre-registered vehicles to their show. This year, the gift was a car ramp, which was explained to cost more than the $20 pre-registration fee. “We send them out December 28th, by the middle of January we already have 50. Pre-registration we have 160 already pre-registered cars and we almost double that day-of.”

“We keep our prices as low as possible, $20 pre-register, $25 the day of…that way we get more people here, they show up, they eat, they buy stuff, they spend more money for the raffle prizes.”

A silent auction was held for guests as upwards of fifty different prizes were on location to be bid on. This was in addition to the raffle prizes which this year included a steel rolling tool cabinet donated from Napa, a sponsor of the car show.

Lacy explained that prizes are donated by the community. “We have a lot of the community stores and shops that know it’s for Clovis, so that’s why they help pay for it.”

But not only do the community stores know the show is for Clovis, they know a lot of the general public of Clovis and abroad will venture over to the Shaw and Fowler location.

“Every year we get all the neighbors to come out. It’s always the day before Mothers Day, and we have stuff for the kids, snow cones. We have everything family oriented.”

1st and 2nd place prizes for nineteen categories are presented at the end of the car show. Those prizes are for categories such as Imports, Under Construction, Modern Muscle, 70+ Ford, and Special Interest just to name a few.

With a total of upwards of thirty-eight prizes, plenty of vehicles lined the softball fields of Jefferson Elementary awaiting their final verdicts.

“People know of the event, we’ve built up a good reputation as you can see.”

The Jefferson Car Show will take place again at Jefferson Elementary next year, the Saturday of Mother’s Day Weekend.