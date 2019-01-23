Ivory Bridal Boutique celebrates Grand Opening

Ivory Bridal Boutique, located at 1990 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 114, in Clovis, held their Grand Opening on Thursday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests browsed the beautiful gowns and accessories, met local vendors and enjoyed refreshments. Several unique gifts were given away to lucky winners.

“There had to be at least 200 people who attended, including past brides that I’ve worked with, future brides, family, and friends,” said the owner, Kacy McFarland, 27. “The love and support that everyone showed that evening was great.”

Finding the perfect gown is a huge part of any wedding. Ivory Bridal Boutique caters exclusively to the bride and carries a collection of curated bridal gowns from designers such as Made With Love, Tara Lauren, Lilian West, and Mikaella. The boutique also carries veils, accessories, and jewelry.

“We wanted to make sure that the focus remained on the bride the entire appointment, without any distractions,” says McFarland. “The bride and their party have the store to themselves during their appointment time, and we try to eliminate the stress and crowded environment that often accompanies wedding dress shopping. Our one-on-one appointments help create an unforgettable experience for the bride-to-be.”

McFarland started working as a bridal consultant when she 18 years old.

“My passion for the industry continued to grow, and I got to the point where I knew this was what I was supposed to be doing,” she says. “I couldn’t picture doing anything else for the rest of my life. Working with brides is what made me happy. I had a good idea what the Fresno/Clovis area was missing in regards to bridal gowns and bridal boutiques. With the support of my husband and family, I decided that I wanted to be the person to bring to life what the area was desperately needing.”

Ivory Bridal operates on a by appointment basis only. Appointments can be made online at irovybridalboutique.com or by calling 559-712-0669.