Island Waterpark Holding Job Fair for 2021 Season

Fresno, CA – Island Waterpark is holding a job fair on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Island Waterpark.

The Island Waterpark is looking to fill 250 positions, including lifeguards, cooks, cashiers, ticket attendants, housekeeping, landscaping, maintenance, guest services, cabana servers, I.T., personnel, beverage servers, rentals, security and grounds.

For precautionary reasons, the job fair will be outside, and interviews will be done socially distanced. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

Applicants may come in person to the administrative offices.

However, to expedite the process, applicants are encouraged to go online at www.islandwaterpark.com prior to the event, fill out an application and bring it with them along with a current resume.

The water park will hire qualified candidates that day.

Most of the previous management staff has returned for this new 2021 season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park was closed throughout the 2020 season. Now, the park is working closely with the Fresno County Department of Public Health on an operational plan for the upcoming season.

The Island Waterpark will be using all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines for social distancing, sanitizing, face mask protocol, cleaning, and guest and employee safety.

It expects that all tickets will be purchased online at the beginning of the season and be capacity restricted.

There is hope and anticipation that the park’s capacity for guests will grow as the guidelines loosen.

The Island Waterpark put a limited amount of season passes online this past Sunday, April 18, and 40% of the available season passes were purchased in the first 12 hours.

The park is shooting for a mid-May opening if their operating plan is approved and they pass inspection.