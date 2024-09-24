International cuisine at new Clovis cafe and bakery

September 18, 2024 – A new Clovis cafe and bakery will soon be offering residents a taste of international goods, slated to open this fall in the Clovis Commons Shopping Center located at Herndon and Willow.

The Rustika Cafe and Bakery, owned by Navdip Singh, is set to open its doors in October. The cafe will feature a diverse selection of global flavors, including French pastries, Italian icings, and culinary delights from Mexico, Argentina, and beyond.

Singh, a Fresno business owner, has partnered with Marco Reznick, whose mother originally founded Rustika in 1994. Singh spent 15 years working as an engineer in the Bay Area before discovering his true passion for entrepreneurship, which led him to bring the Rustika brand to California.

Currently, Rustika Cafe and Bakery operates exclusively in Texas, where Reznick owns three locations. However, Singh saw an opportunity to expand the business beyond state lines, introducing its distinctive menu to Clovis, where he and his family now reside.

The cafe’s Instagram account, @rustikacafe, offers a preview of what’s to come, showcasing an array of mouth-watering desserts and meals. Some highlights include a white chocolate raspberry cake, chilaquiles, and dulce de leche alfajores—a traditional Argentinian sandwich cookie with shortbread.

In addition to its international menu, the cafe specializes in custom cake designs for special occasions. Whether it’s an elaborate three-tiered cake for a 40th birthday or an elegant wedding cake, Rustika promises to bring a personalized touch to each order. Their Instagram page features these intricate designs, like a towering 3-tier cake adorned with photos or a more classic Chocolate Fudge cake for everyday indulgence.

What sets Rustika apart is not just the variety of cultures represented in their offerings, but also the care and creativity infused into every dish and dessert. Each item on the menu is carefully crafted to deliver an authentic taste experience, bringing a little piece of the world to Clovis.

Beyond the food, Singh and Reznick aim to create an inviting atmosphere at Rustika Cafe. They envision the cafe as a community gathering spot where customers can enjoy a warm drink, a sweet treat, and a moment of relaxation. Whether it’s grabbing a quick bite or celebrating a special event, Rustika Cafe will offer a space that feels like home.

With its wide selection of international goods and personalized service, Rustika Cafe and Bakery is expected to be a popular destination for Clovis residents when it opens next month. Locals will undoubtedly enjoy the rich diversity of flavors and unique bakery designs available.