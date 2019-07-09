In the summer of: The Clovis Speedway

From the smell of stale beer and car fuel, to the loud and thumping sounds of engines revving, the Clovis Speedway used to be a place like no other.

“I used to live on Maple and Dakota, and we could hear the engines fire up and we knew it was time to go to the track,” Brian Smart said. “You could literally hear the sound and away we go!”

Smart, former racer and avid Clovis Speedway fan, remembers watching his father and many of his favorite racers showcase their talents on the dirt track.

The Clovis Speedway held races between 1950 and a little after 1975. A former lumber mill, the Clovis Speedway was then turned into what we know now as the Clovis Rodeo grounds.

“I used to watch my dad race a lot at the speedway and interestingly, I believe he is the only one to race both horses and cars there,” Smart said. “His father brought him to the track when he was young and he later brought me.”

Back then, racers had to be at least 21 and that meant Smart was too young to race at the Clovis Speedway, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the sport and some of its heroes. Smart was chomping at the bit to get out there and get his license, but he had to settle for motorcycles until he could drive a car.

Smart later raced at numerous tracks around California, including Madera Speedway.

The Clovis Speedway was something everybody went to Smart said. It was a place where people had fun watching some good races.

“As a kid growing up, you got to see a lot of your local heroes and a lot of big names that had raced in Indianapolis and a lot of the big shows. They came out here and were driving at the Clovis Speedway. We had a lot of fun out there and there were a few things we don’t want to talk about, but it was a great environment,” Smart joked.

One of his local heroes was a family friend of his father, but he was also a fan of Martial Sargent who has known around the area.

“I don’t know if it was his purple No.6 car or what, but I always liked him,” Smart said.

The Clovis Speedway featured numerous races on the mile-long oval. The racers drove hard tops, which later became Supermodifieds, which are a class of open wheel race car.

They also had bigger cars back then as well, called “Champ” cars.

“They would even run a stock car type division and I can remember everything from regular cars to convertibles with roll cages. They ran them all,” Smart said.

One of his favorite memories was the pits. During the races, cars would stop in this area for various reasons.

“Another thing I remember was the pits. You sat in the stands and the pits, where the cars are were right in front of you. The only thing separating the track from the pits, were telephone poles laying on the ground. There were a couple times the cars got close and people were scrambling, but you were up close and personal with that track. It was a special place,” Smart said.

Although the Clovis Speedway was popular within the community, it was inevitable for the track to close.

“It was always going to happen,” Smart said. “I’ve got several friends that were on the Clovis Police Department at that time and they used to talk about how they would get complaints from the neighbors and they would go over there and china would be vibrating off the shelves because the noises from the track.”

When homes began being built around the area, the track’s days were numbered. As a racer later in his life, Smith saw the same thing happen to other places around.