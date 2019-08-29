If You’re Going to Yosemite, Slow Down

Many Central Valley residents will be heading out of town this labor day weekend for many reasons; one could be to get away from the blistering Valley heat. For community members going to Yosemite, park officials are urging everyone to slow down.

For the simple reason, animals are in danger. In 2019 alone, 11 bears have been struck by park goers speeding on the narrow and scenic roads going into Yosemite. More than 400 animals have been struck by vehicles since 1995.

There are certain areas of park road where Wildlife Protection Zones are marked and where speed limits are strictly enforced.

“One of the best ways to help protect wildlife in Yosemite National Park is to slow down and follow the posted speed limits within the park,” Superintendent Michael Reynolds said. “These new Wildlife Protection Zones have been designated to help reduce the number of animals injured or killed in the park by automobiles. We thank park visitors for helping us protect Yosemite’s bears and other wildlife.”

If you plan on making a trip to Yosemite, drive slow and be mindful for the wildlife that call Yosemite, home.