Clovis Police Dept. is looking for two males suspected of felony fraud.

On January, 14, video surveillance from the Target at Sierra Vista Mall showed the perpetrators fraudulently spending over $1,800.

If anyone recognizes or has information regarding the identity of the suspects, you can contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559_ 498-STOP.

Clovis PD Case 20-06104.