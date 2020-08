Clovis Police is looking to identify a thief suspected of stealing a victim’s identity and using it to purchase over $4,000 in items at various stores around Fresno and Clovis.

The suspect was recently caught on video surveillance spending over $500 at the Lowe’s in north Fresno at Riverpark.

If anyone recognizes or have any information regarding the thief, contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.



CPD Case 20-44585.