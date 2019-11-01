Hugh Awtrey Elected to CUSD Board

Clovis Unified School District voted unanimously to elect Foundation for Clovis Schools Board Member Hugh Awtrey to fill the district seat left vacant by the retirement of Brian Heryford. Awtrey will complete the current term which expires in December 2020. Elections for the regular term will be held in November 2020.

Hugh Awtrey, a 54-year-old agent with DiBuduo Defendis Insurance in Fresno, is a graduate of Clovis Unified School district. His children also attended Clovis schools and he currently has one child still in the district. He has volunteered and served Clovis Unified since 2006 and served as a board member for the Foundation for Clovis Schools for 14 years.

Awtrey is “extremely excited and humbled” by the appointment to the CUSD Board and looks forward to helping to keep the district financially sound and supporting the tradition of high academic standards that Clovis schools are known for.

“I have a true commitment to seeing the tradition of excellence continue and am interested in serving on the Governing Board to represent the community interest in maintaining the high quality and outstanding academic and fiscal reputation of our local schools.”

Awtrey will be sworn in at the CUSD Board meeting on November 13.