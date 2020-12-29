How to Safely Dispose Your Christmas Tree

The City of Clovis wants residents to safely dispose their live Christmas trees after the holidays.

Republic Services will be picking up used live Christmas trees for the next two weeks after Christmas.

Trees larger than three feet must be cut into sections. Residents can also place the tree into the green waste bin if possible. If not, it can be placed on the curb next to the bins on trash day.

Before disposal, all ornaments or decorations must be removed.

Artificial trees aren’t recyclable and must be treated as trash. If the tree isn’t picked up yet after two weeks, the City of Clovis encourages residents to call their Solid Waste office at (559) 324-2604.