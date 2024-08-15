“Hot August Daze” merges vendor fair with classic car show

August 12, 2024 — Despite the sizzling pavement on Saturday, August 10th, Old Town Clovis came alive with one of the year’s most anticipated car shows. Unfazed by the heat, over 100 classic cars gleamed under the summer sun, drawing crowds to the intersection of history and community.

Held alongside the bustling Old Town Farmer’s Market, the car show became the centerpiece of a perfect Saturday morning. Visitors strolled between rows of vintage beauties, savoring the contrast of fresh fruit and polished chrome, as the convergence of these events created a vibrant atmosphere. The car show, hosted by the Elks Lodge, not only showcased stunning automobiles but also gave local businesses an unexpected boost.

Wake Me Up Farms was one of the lucky beneficiaries, with owner Ciara Cerro seeing her popular sourdough bread fly off the shelves by 10:30 a.m. Cerro, a Clovis resident, is known for her unique flavors like Rosemary Roasted Garlic and Cheddar Jalapeno.

But her booth offered more than just delicious bread; it was a place where community spirit thrived. Alongside her baked goods were uplifting note cards, one of which read, “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.”

For Cerro, these small tokens of positivity are at the heart of her mission. “Part of our mission as a company is to be about the community—building the community, bringing people in, and making them feel like part of the community with something as simple as a positivity card,” she shared.

The sense of unity didn’t stop at the market. At the car show, Elks Lodge member Cheryl Cross reflected on how the farmer’s market increased foot traffic, bringing more eyes and hearts to the event. The proceeds from the car show, she explained, would go toward supporting veterans and children with special needs—an effort close to the lodge’s mission.

“It’s just a nice program that we try to do,” Cross said, emphasizing the importance of giving back. “Every time you do a fundraiser, you get to pick what you support. This time, this is what we chose, and we’ve had a great turnout.”

Raffle prizes donated by the community added an extra layer of excitement, with attendees eager to win items like restaurant gift cards and branded merchandise. The generosity of the community was palpable, with each donation translating into a chance to give back.

Cheryl and her husband, Ted Cross, were the driving force behind the event, managing everything from vendor coordination to car registrations. Their dedication was put to the test just days before the show when the Elks Lodge’s Facebook page was hacked, causing confusion as fraudulent individuals attempted to scam registrants. But the Crosses, with their unwavering commitment, ensured the event’s success.

The car show wasn’t just about the cars—it was about the people who make Clovis a special place. Among them were Leann Gajarian-Keeler and her husband Ralph Keeler, proud owners of a 1958 Plymouth Suburban. Gajarian-Keeler, whose family has called Clovis home for over 100 years, spoke of her love for the town and the joy she finds in participating in its regular car shows.

Classic cars like a 1934 Chevy Sedan Street Rod, a 1949 Oldsmobile, and a 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner—complete with a model roadrunner bird under the hood—rounded out the event, offering a glimpse into the past for car enthusiasts and community members alike.

As Clovis looks forward to cooler temperatures and future car shows, one thing is certain: with the Elks Lodge at the helm, these events will continue to be a cherished tradition, bringing together residents in celebration of community and classic cars.