Honor, Educate and Remember: The Significance of the California 9/11 Memorial

“On the morning of 9/11, I had just finished a 24-hour shift and I was in the shower getting ready to go home,” said Andrew Isolano, a former New York City firefighter who was one of the brave men and women who responded to the call on September 11, 2001.

“When the first plane hit the tower, the day shift that had just relieved us went in. Those of us that got off that morning, we hopped on a spare engine, we dumped our entire medical locker into the hose bed and we headed into Manhattan. As we crossed the Brooklyn Bridge, we heard the mayday calls: ‘Tower 2 is coming down.’ We pulled up, got off the rig and Tower 2 came down. When the smoke cleared, 13 of my close friends and 343 fellow firefighters were gone. Not to mention, the nearly 3,000 civilians we find out later had lost their lives.” Isolano continued.

This is one of the many stories from the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The California 9/11 Memorial mission is to honor, educate and remember the civilians who were killed along with the fire personnel, police officers, military personnel and all first responders who died in the line of duty.

Todd Cook, 9/11 Memorial board member, said Clovis has done more than any other city outside of New York in honoring 9/11 victims.

“We pick up that challenge to honor those lost in 9/11 and remember them and educate that next generation,” Cook said. “The fact that other communities don’t pick up that responsibility is lost on me.”

In 2021, the California 9/11 Board of Directors worked with members of the state legislature in successfully passing SV254, Sept. 11 Remembrance Day.

This new law encourages teachers in both primary and secondary schools to preserve a moment of silence in our classrooms to commemorate Sept. 11.

“Today, more than ever we need to remember the unity and the resilience of the ‘American Spirit’” said Anna Borgeas, Executive Director of California 9/11 Memorial. “We encourage the community to come and visit this free, open to the public memorial – it truly is a gem.”

To become a real force in educating the community and children, the California 9/11 Memorial tells the stories on the lives lost and the selfless act of sacrifice, bravery and courage shown by those on Sept. 11.

The memorial board has developed educational storyboards with timelines and details that are located throughout the Memorial educating visitors about the events of September 11, 2001.

All of the features at the Memorial bear great significance to the events of that day. From the 1/100th scale Twin Towers engraved with the names of first responders we lost, to the survivor tree, to even the United States flag pole that is 110 ft tall in honor of the 110 story twin towers.

The California 9/11 Memorial welcomes all schools to visit throughout the year and incorporate this experience into your class curriculum.

Clovis Unified School District spokeswoman Kelly Avants says the memorial holds a special significance because “they help students, many of whom had not yet been born in 2001, connect with this momentous event in history.”

Valerie Pham, an 8th-grade student from Sanger Unified and logo winner of the 2021 One Voice Competition created the slogan “United we fall, united we rise.”

“We fell as a whole nation that day, it wasn’t an attack on one group,” Pham said. “It was an attack on America, and America came together as one that day.”

For more information on the California 9/11 Memorial, contact (559) 375-3173 or visit www.california911memorial.com.