Hometown Heroes Honored

The Clovis Police Department recently held their Annual Awards Ceremony.

A total of 26 members of the Clovis Police Department were recognized for awards — everything from Employe of the Year, DUI arrests, Life Saving, Medals of Merit, and Unit Citations.

Meredith Alexander, Clovis Police Officer was recognized with two lifesaving awards.

Officer Alexander said receiving these awards is definitely special.

She highlights having great instructors at the Clovis PD, which is the reason she was able to perform CPR.

“I hope that I can be an example for other little kids and little girls, and let them know that they can do what I can do,” said Officer Alexander.

Even though men and women are structured differently, they all have the same common goal at the Clovis Police Department and they’re all equal, she added.

Another hero in the community also received recognition this year.

Firefighter Paul Gilman has been serving the community for over 20 years. He was awarded firefighter of the year.

Firefighter Gilman said he is very appreciative of this award as his captain nominated him for it.

“It’s been just really rewarding and a humbling experience to be recognized by the peers,” said Gilman.