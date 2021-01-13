Home Burglary Suspect Arrested by Tarpey Village

A little after 11 a.m. this morning, a Sheriff deputy driving near the intersection of Ashlan and Fowler Avenues, witnessed multiple people running frantically out of a home.

The deputy pulled over to them. They explained that they just returned home and found their home being burglarized by an unknown man.

At this moment, the man fled the home on foot.

The deputy called Clovis Police dispatch for assistance. Clovis Police officers quickly responded to the scene. Fresno Police Helicopter’s Air 1 was also dispatched in the search for the suspect.

Within minutes, the helicopter located the man where he was apprehended and taken into custody.

He was identified as 46-year-old Doyle Winklepleck of Clovis.

All stolen property was recovered including a handgun and ammunition. The items were safely returned to the victims by Clovis Police officers and K9 Jax.

Winklepleck was booked into Fresno County Jail. He will be charged with residential burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.