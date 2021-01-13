Home Burglary Suspect Arrested by Tarpey Village

By
Tori Lavon
-
46-year-old Doyle Winklepleck of Clovis. (Clovis PD)

A little after 11 a.m. this morning, a Sheriff deputy driving near the intersection of Ashlan and Fowler Avenues, witnessed multiple people running frantically out of a home.

The deputy pulled over to them. They explained that they just returned home and found their home being burglarized by an unknown man.

At this moment, the man fled the home on foot.

The deputy called Clovis Police dispatch for assistance. Clovis Police officers quickly responded to the scene. Fresno Police Helicopter’s Air 1 was also dispatched in the search for the suspect.

Within minutes, the helicopter located the man where he was apprehended and taken into custody.

He was identified as 46-year-old Doyle Winklepleck of Clovis.

All stolen property was recovered including a handgun and ammunition. The items were safely returned to the victims by Clovis Police officers and K9 Jax.

Winklepleck was booked into Fresno County Jail. He will be charged with residential burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.