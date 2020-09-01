Historical Homes and Churches near Old Town Clovis

We are sharing information on the historical homes and churches near “Old Town”. They are a vital part of our “Clovis Way of Life” and our rich heritage!

United Methodist Church: 1893, Southwest corner of Woodworth and 5th. Pioneer members (John Wesley Potter and J.W. Cate) of the Academy Methodist Church (founded 1868) built the first church in Clovis. This building was erected in 1920. It remains a church.

Burke Home: Early 1910, Northwest corner of Woodworth and 5th Avenues. John E. Good (brother of Alice who married John Burke) purchased this property in 1907. He moved the home (single story) from his ranch that was located southeast of Clovis. John Burke was elected Justice of Peace in 1922. The second floor was added and extensive/impressive remodeling has occurred.

Whiton Home: 1926, 446 Woodworth Ave. Harry and Kate Whiton families arrived here in 1906. They founded Whiton’s Cyclery in 1918-1957 (631 Fifth). Harry was Volunteer Fire Chief from 1926 until his death in 1944. Their daughter Edna Rogers and her three children, Harry, Dick, and Peggy were raised in this home. The second floor was added in 1946. Peggy became the first woman Mayor of Clovis (1984-1986).

Case Home: Early 1900? 420 Woodworth Ave. Spurgeon and May Case arrived in Clovis in 1919 and founded the Clovis Independent Newspaper. They purchased this home in 1922. She knew and wrote stories about historic persons: Apache Chief Geronimo, the Doolin and Dalton gangs, outlaw Belle Starr and many others. May was recognized in 1964 as the world’s oldest active (75 years) newswoman.

McMurtry Home: Early 1920? 431 4th St. Dr. Milton S. McMurtry arrived in Clovis in 1904 and practiced until 1961. He and his wife Lucretia (Lulu) purchased the home in 1927. In 1920 Dr. Mac purchased the 1896 (nine room) A.E.D Scott home (430 Pollasky) and converted into the Clovis Sanitarium. In 1912 Lulu was a charter member of the Clovis Woman’s Club that initiated the 1914 Clovis Festival that would eventually become the Clovis Rodeo Association.

Jackson/Brandon Home: 1903, 305 DeWitt Ave. Pioneer merchant Perry Rockwell Jackson built this home and in 1936 it was purchased by Clovis High School Chemistry teacher Samuel Brandon. Later it became known as “The Christmas Wish House”. They sold handmade Christmas articles.

Presbyterian Church/Masonic Temple: 1903 Northwest corner of Fifth and DeWitt Avenues. In 1898, the congregation built their church on the west side of Woodworth between 6th & 7th Avenues. Fire destroyed the church and they build this Gothic-Craftsman style building. The congregation disbanded and in 1931 the Clovis Masons Lodge #417 purchased the property. It was purchased in 2018 by the Grace Place Church.

Norrish Home: 1923, 36 Pollasky Ave. Richard Norris arrived in Clovis in 1903 and established our first bank (First State Bank). In 1912 he built a new building at 401 Pollasky (now the Clovis Museum). In 1922 he purchased the Edwin Treasure home and moved it north to the corner of Pollasky and Sierra. The construction cost for this two-story home was $25,000.

De Jahn Home: 1922, 6 Pollasky Ave. Agnes de Jahn was the stepdaughter of Richard Norris. This is the former Edwin Treasure home that he moved to this location in 1922. It was purchased in 1934 by Ebert and Catherine Franck. Ebert served as Clovis City Clerk. No children have born to families that have lived in this home.

Gibson Home: 1912. 940 3rd St. Lewis W. Gibson built this stately house the same year Clovis incorporated. He was elected our First President of the Board (Mayor) by the Board of Trustees (City Council). Their carriage/stable house has been preserved. The crepe myrtle and Aleppo trees are believed to be among the largest in California.

We are fortunate and grateful that these homes are maintained and preserved by families who preserve our historic heritage.