Hiring Event for Veterans

If you are a veteran and you’re in need of a job, then no worry. The Clovis Veterans Memorial District is the place for you to find an occupation.

On Saturday October 16th, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District will be holding a hiring event starting from 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. to help veterans and their families find employment in the Central Valley.

Veterans or family members of a veteran will present an interactive resume, via power point, excel sheet, etc., to an audience of hand-picked employers who may require their services if their qualifications match. Employers also have the opportunity to interview any qualified candidates that same day. This event allows veterans to show off their strong suits and show employers they have what it takes to fulfill the needs of their companies.

This event is not only to help veterans and their families find employment, but it also shows the values that comes with those who serve the country is more than just violent and aggression. CEO of Clovis Veterans Memorial District and U.S. Army Veteran Lorenzo Rios expresses how much experience and value veterans can bring to employers after coming back from serving their terms.

“There’s many employers who are looking to hire the work ethic and the values that our veterans come out of the military with and transition to civilian life are values that are highly sought after,” Rios said. “I think that a lot of folks don’t realize how technical the skills are possessed by everyone of our veterans. They know of the combat and the challenges that come with it, but sometimes people forget the remarkable talent and skill that are required in some of the advanced technology being managed by our veterans in their daily activity while serving.”

If you would like to register for the event, you can visit the website www.eventbrite.com and search for Central Valley Veterans Strategic Hiring Event. If you would like more information on the event you can contact Keith Peterson at 559-805-2082.