Hedrick’s Chevrolet Named a Top 10 Family Business for 2019

The Fresno State Institute for Family Business announced earlier this month that Hedrick’s Chevrolet would be named one of the top 10 Family Businesses for 2019.

As a company, but more so as a family, Hedrick’s Chevrolet continues to offer the best in quality and customer care.

Bill, Brett and Blake Hedrick have received other awards, such as “Best Auto Dealership” by the Business Journal and the Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice.

The award was given to the family at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Exhibit Hall in TorNino’s Banquets (5080 N. Blackstone Ave.). Hedrick’s Chevrolet and eight other businesses were honored on the night, including Fresno Truck Center, Bennett Water Systems and others.