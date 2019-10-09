Hedrick’s Chevrolet Holds Bi-Annual Bake Sale for Breast Cancer Society

Hedrick’s Chevrolet on Shaw at Freeway 168, in conjunction with General Motors, is currently holding their bi-annual bake sale benefitting the Breast Cancer Society.

Until 3:00 this afternoon, you can go down to the car dealership and in their service department, you will find an array of brownies, cookies, rice crispy treats and cakes for sale.

Hedrick’s Chevrolet has been putting this bake sale on for a number of years now to help raise funds and do good things for the community, but only recently has the need come home. Currently, three employees’ wives have been touched with the disease. One is in remission after undergoing a mastectomy, another is in radiation and her prognosis looks good. The third, whose cancer has metastasized, is undergoing chemotherapy.

“So, we have been faced with this ugly thing that happens,” Service Manager Bev Bowling stated. “And so it made it a little more personal and our guys have grasped onto it, too and are taking in the bake sale and some even contribute things.”

They have had everything from monkey bread, to glazed walnuts, pumpkin treats and sheet cakes.

Bowling says they don’t plan what will be brought it, everyone just brings in what their heart tells them to bring. It’s a company-wide effort with everyone coming together.

“The customers love it,” she says. “We have had some even come by, dropping their cars off and then go over and get a bag and get a whole bunch of stuff to take back to the office.”

She says they just want to get the word out there that breast cancer can touch anybody, so let’s all fight together.