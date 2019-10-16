Health Advisory: Rabies Found in Fresno County

For the first time since 1943, Fresno County has confirmed a case of feline rabies.

On October 9, 2019, Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) received a report of a positive case of rabies in a domestic cat. The feline bit a Fresno County resident.

The FCDPH is currently working with the individual, but the safety of the public is just as important.

It’s important to report animal bites whenever they are treated for contact with saliva from an animal bite, open cut in the skin or mucous membrane exposure; such as the mouth or eyes.

Rabies is a zoonotic disease of wild carnivores and is serious. It’s almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.

The disease infects bats more prominently than any other animal here in Fresno County. In 2018 and 2019, six bats were tested positive with rabies. Skunks are also susceptible to the disease as well.

In addition to the warnings, FCDPH is advising all health care providers to consider a bite from a wild or domestic animal to be a possible source of rabies.

To report a suspected rabies case, fill out the report found here https://is.gd/RabiesControlReport or call FCDPH Communicable Disease Investigation Program at (559) 600-3332.