Have a Credit Card That Costs You? Switch to One That Earns Bonus Points

This is the time of year when consumers begin receiving some really odd promotional credit card offers.

With the Christmas shopping season just around the corner, the offers pour in: big bank credit cards with no annual fee, zero percent interest, extra points and more. Those have got to be some popular credit cards, right?

In a word, no.

Look for the fine print and you’ll see these offers aren’t special. They’re usually for a limited time, and often end up costing you more.

Here are tips to help you judge the offers coming your way:

Read the fine print. The details are in the fine print of the agreement, which spells out what you really get, for how long, and how much it can cost you.

Penalties? Count on it. – Fees and penalties are usually in the smallest type; because they are the profit big banks want. If you’re late with one payment, you could lose the promotional rate forever.

Pay it off – Pay off your balance at every opportunity. You’ll pay no interest if you pay off before the payment due date.

Look for a “Rewards” card – You’ll earn points towards travel, shopping, dining or cash back with a genuine “Rewards” card. There should be no annual fee, a low interest rate and generous points. Turns out the best credit card offer is available all year-round at Noble Credit Union. Their MyRewards VISA has no annual fee, a low rate and generous points!

Noble’s My Rewards Platinum VISA has many benefits you’ll appreciate:

• Get one point to redeem for every dollar you spend. No limits.

• Redeem points for cash, merchandise, travel and hotel or gift cards to retailers

• Low rates, no annual fee

• No fraudulent transaction liability if your card is lost

• No cash advance fees, no balance transfer fees

• Your card is secured with CardValet, a free app to lock or unlock your cards

Noble Credit Union, a Forbes Best-in-State Credit Union, offers members full access to a wide range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts with no monthly fees, online and mobile banking, low rate MyRewards VISA credit cards, even budget management. For more information about membership in Noble Credit Union, call 559-252-5000 or visit NobleCU.com.