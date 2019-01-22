Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin visits Granite Ridge Intermediate School

No one can make basketball look as spectacular –– or as much fun –– as the Harlem Globetrotters. A week before their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour at the Save Mart Center, Globetrotter star, Zeus McClurkin, visited Granite Ridge Intermediate School on Friday, Jan. 11.

He captivated over 300 students as he presented the “T.E.A.M up at School” program, an acronym that stands for “Talk, Empathize, Ask, and Mobilize.” The entertaining and interactive bullying solution was designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence.

“Believe in yourself and there’s nothing you can’t do,” said the four-time Guinness World Record holder.

The entertaining presentation also demonstrated the interactive relationship of basketball and science when McClurkin explained the Magnus effect between air and an object.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining people of all ages for over 90 years with their athleticism, antics, and comedy. They have played over 26,000 exhibition games in 123 countries and territories.