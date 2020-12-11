Harbor Freight Suffers Three Break-ins in a Month

Tori Lavon
The Harbor Freight Tools on Shaw and Villa Avenues cannot catch a break after being broken into for the third time within the last month.

Early Thursday morning on Dec. 10, Clovis Police Department received a call from Harbor Freight’s alarm company alerting them of a break-in.

Glass was everywhere after a window was smashed with a rock and a generator was stolen. The generator retailed at a little over $500.

An attempted break-in did occur earlier in the month but the person in question has been ruled out as the suspect, according to Clovis Police.

So far, there is no other suspect in the case of the reoccurring break-ins. They do suspect the store is targeted and committed by the same person.

Clovis Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact 559-324-2800. The case number is CPD 20-72732.

Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.

