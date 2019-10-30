Halloween Safety Tips from the Clovis Police Department

By
CR Staff
-
Happy Halloween! Please take precautions when Trick or Treating. (File photo)

With Halloween night almost here, the Clovis Police Department wants the community to have a fun and safe time.

The CPD is asking everyone to keep these safety tips in mind to ensure everyone gets home safe.

  • Children should be accompanied by an adult.
  • Trick or treat while it’s still daylight.
  • Carry a cell phone for emergencies.
  • Plan ahead and know the area where you will be.
  • Carry a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape.
  • Trick or treat with friends.
  • Use the sidewalk instead of the street.
  • Stay in well-lit areas with street lights, if possible.
  • Do not approach houses if their lights are off.
  • Never enter a home for treats.
  • Wear bright-colored costumes.
  • Do not wear masks that make it hard to see.
  • Have an adult check all candy before eating.
  • Do not eat loose candy, fruit, or unwrapped items.
  • Do not accept any liquid items.
  • Do not exchange candy with kids you do not know.
  • Check all wrappers for signs of tampering.
  • Most important: Have fun!

Clovis Police Department contact information:

911 for emergencies or crimes in progress.
(559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies.
App: “Clovis PD” to provide anonymous tips and more.
www.cityofclovis.com/police

