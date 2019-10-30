Halloween Safety Tips from the Clovis Police Department

With Halloween night almost here, the Clovis Police Department wants the community to have a fun and safe time.

The CPD is asking everyone to keep these safety tips in mind to ensure everyone gets home safe.

Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Trick or treat while it’s still daylight.

Carry a cell phone for emergencies.

Plan ahead and know the area where you will be.

Carry a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape.

Trick or treat with friends.

Use the sidewalk instead of the street.

Stay in well-lit areas with street lights, if possible.

Do not approach houses if their lights are off.

Never enter a home for treats.

Wear bright-colored costumes.

Do not wear masks that make it hard to see.

Have an adult check all candy before eating.

Do not eat loose candy, fruit, or unwrapped items.

Do not accept any liquid items.

Do not exchange candy with kids you do not know.

Check all wrappers for signs of tampering.

Most important: Have fun!

Clovis Police Department contact information:

911 for emergencies or crimes in progress.

(559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies.

App: “Clovis PD” to provide anonymous tips and more.

www.cityofclovis.com/police