Halloween Safety Tips from the Clovis Police Department

With Halloween night almost here, the Clovis Police Department wants the community to have a fun and safe time.
The CPD is asking everyone to keep these safety tips in mind to ensure everyone gets home safe.
- Children should be accompanied by an adult.
- Trick or treat while it’s still daylight.
- Carry a cell phone for emergencies.
- Plan ahead and know the area where you will be.
- Carry a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape.
- Trick or treat with friends.
- Use the sidewalk instead of the street.
- Stay in well-lit areas with street lights, if possible.
- Do not approach houses if their lights are off.
- Never enter a home for treats.
- Wear bright-colored costumes.
- Do not wear masks that make it hard to see.
- Have an adult check all candy before eating.
- Do not eat loose candy, fruit, or unwrapped items.
- Do not accept any liquid items.
- Do not exchange candy with kids you do not know.
- Check all wrappers for signs of tampering.
- Most important: Have fun!
Clovis Police Department contact information:
911 for emergencies or crimes in progress.
(559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies.
App: “Clovis PD” to provide anonymous tips and more.
www.cityofclovis.com/police