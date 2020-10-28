Halloween in Clovis

Halloween might look a little different this year. You have to wear masks, so make them scary!

Trunk or Treats and other Halloween festivities are still taking place throughout the city of Clovis, but with restrictions.

Here are some Halloween events happening this week!

Sierra Vista Elementary School will host its drive-thru Trunk or Treat as early as Wednesday, Oct. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. All residents need to do is drive up; staff and teachers will drop prepackaged goodie bags right into the car.

The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (BOOT) and Two Cities Church came together to do a Trunk or Treat of their own; there will be cars decorated. Kids are encouraged to dress up.

The Farmer’s Market is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

On Saturday, The First Baptist Church of Clovis will have their Trunk or Treat on Tollhouse Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District is hosting a Spooktacular Halloween Display. Residents can just drive by on 4th Street and Veterans Parkway. The best time to go is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the spooky music and lighting. The display will be up until October 31.

Adults, are you looking for some fun too?

On Friday night, 559 Beer will have live music, an all-ages event with a costume contest, and prizes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Also on Friday night, Tactical Ops Brewing is having a Halloween party in their own Taproom. Live Music will be provided. There will be a pumpkin carving contest, but bring your own pumpkin! There will also be a costume contest.

On Halloween night, Blast and Brew is hosting their “Blast and Boos” event. There will be costume karaoke and a costume contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift card for the restaurant.

Skyline Bar and Grill will be hosting a Halloween Parking lot dance party, which includes line dancing and a costume party, starting at 8 p.m.

If residents are planning to participate in Halloween outings, please follow social distancing measures, mask-up and be safe!