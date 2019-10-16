Halloween Happenings in Clovis

Businesses around Clovis are gearing up for a fun Halloween season with activities planned for young and old alike. Here are some events happening:

1. Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center’s pet friendly pumpkin patch is now open through Oct 27. Located at 85 Temperance Ave, the pumpkin patch is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds from pumpkin sales benefit their adoptable pets.

Mini pumpkins — $2

Small pumpkins — $5

Medium pumpkins — $8

Specialty pumpkins — $10

Large pumpkins — $15

On Oct 19, Sierra Vista Mall will be hosting the 5th Annual Boo Fest from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Come enjoy carnival games, reptiles, emergency vehicles, face painting, bounce houses, arts and crafts and mall-wide trick or treating.

This event, located at 1050 Shaw Ave, is sponsored by Clovis Police Department, Clovis Kiwanis and Own a Car Fresno.

2. The Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club invites everyone to their public range for the Halloween Fun Shoot on Oct 19. This event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.

The Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club is located at 15687 Auberry Rd in Clovis and the event is child friendly.

3. Clovis Recreation Center’s Fall 2019 Pumpkin Decorating classes are registering now for $15. This one day class is for parents and their children with all supplies provided to decorate a ghoulish gourd. Games and activities will precede the decorating event.

Classes run from Oct 21 through Oct 28 at the Clovis Recreation Center located at the northeast corner of Clovis and Dakota Avenues.

4. The Clovis Veterans Memorial District Halloween Spooktacular is a family friendly indoor event free to the community. This event will take place Oct 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring the kids out to the Veteran’s Memorial District at 808 4th St for trick or treating, ghastly games, creepy crafts and phantastic prizes.

Canned food donations are welcome and will benefit the Salvation Army.

Free tickets are available on Eventbrite or go to https://BIT.LY/2KV7LFQ

5. Swan Consulting his holding their 2nd Annual Halloween Extravaganza Haunted House on Oct 26 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. This free event will feature music, bounce houses, food trucks and trunk or treating. It is a sensory friendly experience specially geared toward the autism community and all are welcome.

Swan Consulting is located at 20 N. Dewitt Ave.

6. Outlaw Tavern, located at 325 Clovis Ave, will host a costume party the evening of Oct 26 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a costume contest at midnight. Dress up and come out to Outlaw Tavern for their ghouly drink specials.

Please don’t drink and drive.

7. No Surrender Laser Tag will host their Halloween Bash on Halloween Night. Starting at 6 p.m., show up in costume and enjoy their attractions for only $5. At 8 p.m., show off your costume in their costume contest. No Surrender is located at Sierra Vista Mall.