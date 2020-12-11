Habitat for Humanity Partners with City of Clovis to Build Homes for Veterans

What greater satisfaction is there than honoring your family legacy by donating your childhood home to those who served this country?

A special groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday, December 10, at Sunnyside and 4th Street.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area partnered up with the City of Clovis for the groundbreaking ceremony of two houses to be built on a plot of land for veteran families.

“We have a particular love for our veterans, that demonstrated the greatest love by laying down their lives for this nation, so we feel a moral obligation to help build safe and decent housing,” says Matthew Grundy, CEO of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to providing needy families with affordable homes by the generosity of others donating land for future houses to be constructed.

“We believe at habitat that everyone deserves a place to call home,” says Grundy.

The plot of land that sits on Sunnyside had a special meaning behind it. It once was the childhood home of a Clovis city councilmember.

“Many kids have come out of this neighborhood and had succeeded; they are CEOs and scientists. They do many good things for this community, and they have their humble beginnings from what was once a humble place,” says Jose Flores, City of Clovis councilmember.

Flores told the story of how his parents were immigrants coming to this country in the early 1950s. Arriving with nothing, they were living proof that anything is possible, living that American dream.

“My sister’s bassinet was a peach box, and from that, they were able to own property; they would be honored to know that today we are dedicating this (land) to the men and women that have served our community so valiantly in our armed forces,” says Flores.

The process is still underway, to which military families will receive ownership of the homes.

This will be Habitat Humanity Greater Fresno Area’s 25th and 26th house built, dating back to 1985.