Guido’s Martial Arts Academy awarded Platinum Mark of Excellence Award

Century Martial Arts, one of the most respected organizations in the industry recently awarded Guido’s Martial Arts Academy the Platinum Mark of Excellence Award.

Guido’s was honored for their commitment to quality martial arts instruction, but also community involvement. They were one of 25 winners in 2019.

Century founder and CEO Michael Dillard said in a press release that each winner was deserving of the award.

“At Century, our core belief is that the martial arts have the ability to profoundly change lives. That is exactly what our Mark of Excellence winners are doing — changing lives for the better in their communities.”

Located on 130 W. Shaw Ave. Ste. 103, Guido’s Martial Arts Academy is run by Mike & Justa Guido, who accepted the award in early July at a ceremony at the Gold Event, part of the 2019 Martial Arts SuperShow.

The event was held at the Hyde Club in the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

To learn more about Guido’s Martial Arts Academy, visit their website for more information.