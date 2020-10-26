GrundFos Pumps Donate $65K for Creek Fire Relief

A global leader in water pump technology based in Bjerringbro, Denmark is donating towards wildfire relief in the Central Valley.

Announced October 26, Grundfos Foundation will be donating $65,000 to the Red Cross of California-Central Valley Chapter to help the Creek Fire relief.

“This hits close to home because it is our home. We want to help our community; our neighbors, friends, and partners – who are affected by this disaster,” says Antonio Rodrigues, Grundfos Plant Director.

The Creek fire is now at 63 percent containment, with 369,362 acres burned. The expected containment date is Saturday, October 31, less than six days away.

Earlier this month, on October 19, the Board of Directors of the Grundfos Foundation awarded $50,000 to the Red Cross of California- Central Valley Chapter. Grundfos Americas also donated another $15,000.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the many victims of the wildfires. It is, however, heartwarming to see our colleagues in the U.S. exercising this level of compassion towards their fellow citizens. That is why we are also proud to support the Red Cross,” said Kim Nøhr Skibsted, executive director of the Grundfos Foundation.

Grundfos is doing more than giving hand-outs. The company has also provided jobs for at least 290 employees at Fresno’s manufacturing plant.

A program was created to help the residents affected by the wildfire by providing a significantly discounted deal on water pumps for those who have lost water services.

“Grundfos is committed to supporting the relief efforts for those who are being displaced or have lost homes, as well as those who are trying to save people, homes, and property,” said Dieter Sauer, Grundfos Americas regional managing director.

Grundfos Pump Corporation’s Fresno/Clovis branch is located at 5900 E. Shields Ave. near Shields and Fowler Avenues.

For updates on the Creek Fire, please visit www.co.fresno.ca.us/resources/fresno-county-recovers.