Grocery Stores look to Hire more People to keep up with Demand

By
Ron Camacho
-
Residents are clearing shelves, mainly of water bottles and toilet paper due to the COVID-19 panic causing grocery stores across Clovis and the country to hire more employees. (Envato Elements)

On Friday, March 13, several grocery stores around Clovis, including Save Mart, Vons, Costco and FoodMaxx were out of toilet paper and water.

Save Mart, which owns FoodMaxx, said the company is hiring close to 1,000 employees to meet the increased demand. The new positions include drivers, warehouse team members and in-store positions.

Victoria Castro, a public information officer with Save Mart, said, “Our stores are seeing a higher demand for cleaning and personal hygiene products from our customers.  We are working diligently with our vendors and suppliers to ensure the ongoing availability of the high demand products.”

She continued, “If customers do not see a specific product on our shelves one day, they can be assured that we are working continuously so that it will be on the next day.”

Experts say national food shortages are unlikely, though supply chains are getting stretched like never before as demand for items such as water, toilet paper and frozen foods continues to increase.

“Allen Adamson, a consumer brand consultant who teaches at New York University’s Stern School of Business, told The Washington Post, “Consumers’ irrational behavior will certainly do more damage than reality will.”

Ron Camacho
Ron Camacho
Ron Camacho was born and raised in Clovis. He attended Clovis High School and graduated from CSU Fresno in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and Journalism. Before joining the Roundup, Ron wrote for Pollstar Magazine and the Sanger Herald. He has a deep appreciation for the arts and is a lover of music, cinema and storytelling. When he’s not busy looking for his next story, Ron enjoys taking weekend expeditions to the beach or mountains to practice landscape photography.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR