Grass fire burns 1.75 acres in east Clovis

Yesterday afternoon, at roughly 4 p.m., reports of a small grass fire near a fence at the area of Gettysburg and Armstrong.

While en route to the location, Clovis FD E42 was able to observe the smoke and quickly upgraded the response to a full first alarm.

The grass fire burned 1.75 acres taking multiple farm equipment and an outbuilding. Clovis FD with the assist of Fresno FD E10 quickly took action, saving the house on the property.

The fire is still currently under investigation. No one was injured during this incident.