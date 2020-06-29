Gov. Newsom orders closure of bars in seven counties, including Fresno

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars in seven California counties to close again after a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, including Fresno County.

Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare county bars are to close, Newsom said in a tweet Sunday after evidence that a spike in the number of cases over a 14-day rolling average.

Bars pose a higher-risk environment for physical distancing measures.

Newsom added that he recommends bars in Ventura, Sacramento, Contra Costa, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and Stanislaus close as well.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Newsom said.

“That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases. Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus,” he said.

The state has had 216,550 total confirmed cases, and Fresno County has 3,573 active cases, 32% of which are community-spread.

The city of Fresno released a statement on the orders from the state.

“We understand this action is clearly meant to show the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for each and every one of us to take every precaution to reduce the spread of coronavirus in our community.”