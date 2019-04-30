Good times or uncertain times? Join a Credit Union!

The major difference between a credit union and a big bank is simple: credit unions serve their members and their communities. The big banks are different because they have shareholders that expect profits to be paid to them personally.

Credit unions are community organizations, led by your friends and neighbors and joined by folks who want to pay less (or nothing at all) for essential services. Big banks are different because they have national and international goals that may not match up with local needs.

Whether times are good or uncertain, credit union membership means you’ll save money that would go to big bank fees and penalties (very lucrative for big banks). Would you rather be better off, save money, enjoy lower fees (or no fees at all), get more services, and generally feel like you belong to something good? It’s time to experience the credit union difference.

Because bank and payday lenders are pressed by their shareholders to produce more investment income, bank and lender fees and penalties have increased to all time highs, according to a recent Money Magazine.

On average, according to Time.com, an American bank account can cost consumers up to $700 a year for checking account fees, and overdraft fees.

Instead, choose a local credit union, where members enjoy no-fee services, save money, get higher interest paid on savings and get loans at lower rates.

What are the typical advantages of membership in a credit union? Take a look at just a few of the benefits available from Noble Credit Union, a local credit union with branches in Clovis, Fresno, Madera and Selma:

Fee-free accounts. Noble has no monthly fee checking, savings and VISA debit cards.

Mobile banking. Pay bills, deposit checks and transfer money on any mobile device.

Access your money. With more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs locally and nationwide, you’ll have convenient access to your money wherever you roam.

Lower interest rates on loans. By law, Noble (and all federal credit unions) cannot exceed 18 percent on credit card or loan rates.

Noble Credit Union members have access to no-cost checking and savings accounts, the low rate MyRewards VISA credit card, and no-cost mobile banking with Mobile Check Deposit. Members receive highly personalized service, and the essential services needed to manage finances with ease.

For more information about joining Noble Credit Union, visit NobleCU.com.