GoFundMe helping Clovis dentist with Leukemia

September 30, 2024 – A family member of longtime Clovis dentist, Steven Voelker, has begun a GoFundMe campaign to support him during his battle with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

Voelker has been practicing dentistry for 34 years in Clovis, owning a practice on 4th Street near Old Town. He was diagnosed earlier this month, having lost a significant amount of weight and experiencing being unwell for a while.

Judy Voelker MacLeod, his sister, shared on the GoFundMe page that his retirement funds were depleted a few years ago between the COVID pandemic and open-heart surgery, and as a result of the Leukemia, his medical team has informed him that he is no longer able to work.

This led MacLeod to create the funding opportunity for Voelker to help him cover his living expenses such as rent, food, and monthly bills.

An update given by MacLeod on the website also explained that he had an echocardiogram recently to see if the Leukemia has put a strain on his heart and is waiting on results from that as well as other details regarding the illness.

In a heartfelt, uplifting statement speaking about these details, she stated, “It seems like each day is a new challenge, but he is keeping the faith knowing Jesus is his Healer, Provider, and his Everything!”

Though this is a difficult time for the Voelker family, they are hoping that the donations from the community will be able to support Steven Voelker to continue fighting against this illness.

Those interested in paying it forward to support the family can do so online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-steven-voelkers-battle-with-leukemia.