Goats help with vegetation management

The Southern California Edison (SCE) has partnered with Chasin Goat Grazing to help with vegetation management.

Due to high fire risk, SCE has chosen the alternative method in order to mitigate 15 acres of vegetation near transmission lines in the mountainous northern portion of the utility’s service area.

This pilot program is part of the SCE’s overall vegetation management program and 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan.

Based out of Santa Rosa, Chasin Goat Grazing is owned by Chase Cianfichi, who started the business in 2016. He first started the business with 10 goats, but now has over 800 living on his farm.

According to Cianfichi, there is a growing trend of grazing companies handling vegetation mitigation services.

“The goats just come out here and do what they do,” Said Cianfichi. “They eat until they get full, take a nap, and then wake up to eat again.”

Historically, vegetation mitigation involved the use of chainsaws and heavy machinery, which leaves a larger environmental impact.

“The less we use machines and mechanized equipment, we reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and help push the future of sustainability within this program,” said Brian Sprinkle, SCE vegetation management and forestry manager.