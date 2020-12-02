Giving Tuesday Encourages Donating to Local Organizations

Are you feeling a little generous today?

Every first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday. It is a global generosity movement meant to encourage people to do good in the world.

The concept began in 2012 as a simple idea of giving back globally or locally.

Clovis Community College is looking for donations today to help students with their academic future.

The 4th Annual Clovis Crush Giving Tuesday hopes to raise at least $25,000. These donations go to student scholarships, the campus food pantry, and the athletic facility.

Since participating, the college raised over $100,000 to help with student scholarships and other student programs.

Fresno’s Habitat for Humanity is another organization dedicated to helping families improve living conditions in the Fresno and Clovis areas.

The organization has changed the lives of 900 homeowners, improving housing conditions, while helping to eliminate poverty.

Today, they received $3,000 in donations through local sponsors.

Now is the perfect time to give back to those in need especially during a global pandemic. All charitable donations are tax-deductible.