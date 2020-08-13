Gavin’s Law Will Not Receive Reconsideration Vote

Assembly Bill 195 will not receive a reconsideration hearing by the California Senate Public Safety Committee.

The bill, also known as Gavin’s Law, named after Gavin Gladding who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2018, was initially not passed by the committee in a vote last Friday, despite receiving near-unanimous support in the Assembly Public Safety Committee, Assembly Appropriations Committee and on the Assembly Floor. It will not move forward in the legislative process for the rest of the year.

Gavin’s Law would have closed a loophole that allows drunk drivers who leave the scene of a fatal accident to avoid the 15-year maximum sentence for a felony DUI conviction. Drivers who leave the scene of a fatal accident and turn themselves in after becoming sober currently can only receive a maximum four-year sentence.

It would have increased the punishment for fleeing the scene of a fatal accident to three, four, or six years in state prison.

“The loophole is clear,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson, who introduced the bill. “Until we have a Legislature that cares more about victims of crimes than the criminals, we will continue to see injustices like this one. I am thankful for the Gladding family, who have been willing to fight until the end to show just how devastating it is when justice is not served.”