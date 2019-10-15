Gas Leak Report Closes Down Neighborhood at Tarpey Village

Around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, a report of a gas leak was reported in the area of Ashlan and Sunnyside at Tarpey Village.

Local first responders were sent to the area to assist PG&E as they worked on the leak. Bernadine Drive was closed off while Clovis Police redirected traffic.

At roughly 3:36 p.m., PG&E shut off the gas and Clovis Police reopened Bernadine Drive. Crews are still on the scene working on the leak.

If you are in the area expect delays. If there is any questions or concerns, please contact PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

This story will be updated.