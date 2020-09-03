Funding Cut for Doctors at Community Medical

A contract between the Central California Faculty Medical Group (CCFMG) and Community Medical Centers (CMC) that funds 28 physicians in 12 specialties has expired as of Sept. 1.

Without a new agreement in place, these physicians will not be able to continue serving patients at Community Medical Centers.

They also play a critical role in addressing the current doctor shortage in the Central Valley. With fewer physicians, valley residents will not have adequate access to a variety of specialty care.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, when vital healthcare workers are more essential than ever, the loss of funding is extremely disheartening and will undoubtedly impact patient care if a new agreement is not signed quickly,” said Dr. James Davis, a CCFMG physician who serves as Chief of Trauma at CRMC, Professor of Clinical Surgery at the UCSF Fresno Center for Medical Education and Research. “We, the teaching faculty, value our relationship with both CCFMG and CRMC and believe this partnership is the best model to continue providing world-class patient care.”

CCFMG was founded in 1979 and is a leading healthcare provider that employs the qualified physicians serving local hospitals, outpatient offices and care facilities, including:

Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC)

Clovis Community Medical Center

Fresno Heart and Surgical Hospital

Deran Koligian Ambulatory Care Center

Saint Agnes Medical Center

And 21 private faculty practice sites

The expired contract funded specialties ranging from pediatrics to oncology. It funded six CCFMG doctors and UCSF staff who provide the 24-hour neurosurgical trauma coverage required for CRMC to maintain their level 1 Trauma Center status.

Approximately 5,500 patients a year require specialized care provided by the neurosurgical trauma team at CRMC. UC Davis Medical Center is the next closest Level 1 Trauma Center.

“A long-term funding agreement with CMC is needed to provide patients with access to specialty care such as neurosurgery and to provide our physicians with greater protections and certainty so they can focus on patients’ health and wellbeing,” said Joyce Fields-Keene, CEO of CCFMG. “This stability, along with UCSF faculty appointment through CCFMG employment, is critical to retaining highly qualified healthcare professionals in an area that is plagued by doctor shortages and barriers to access.”

In addition to providing specialty care, the impacted physicians help educate the next generation of healthcare providers through UCSF Fresno’s medical education program.

CCFMG is currently working with CMC on a new agreement to maintain the critical services funded through the expired contract.