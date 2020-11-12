Fulfilling the Dream: 40 CUSD Student Athletes Sign National Letter of Intent

Most student-athletes, from a young age, dream of playing their favorite sport at the collegiate level; on Wednesday, 40 Clovis Unified student-athletes turned that dream into a reality.

All five Clovis Unified high schools – Buchanan High, Clovis North, Clovis West, Clovis East and Clovis High – saw their respective student-athletes put pen to paper on National Letter of Intent signing day Wednesday.

Clovis West held an on-campus ceremony in the morning to honor its nine signees, including four from its Valley champion girls basketball team: Nikki Tom, Justyce Harris, Kendall Jackson and Jada Oatman.

Buchanan held its own ceremony at its Outdoor Performing Arts Center in the afternoon, honoring its 16 signees – the highest number of signees out of a CUSD high school. Five signees alone came from Buchanan’s state championship wrestling team, including Illinois signee and three-time individual state title winner, Maximo Renteria.

There was limited attendance allowed at each of the schools’ outdoor signing events, with masks and social distancing required.

Clovis North plans on having a ceremony to honor its signees in January. Six Broncos signed their letter of intent Wednesday.

Below is the full list of Clovis Unified signees, designated by high school, with their sport and which college they signed to:

Buchanan High School (16):

Josh Williams – Baseball – UC Santa Barbara

Olivia Garcia – Basketball – Fresno Pacific

Brenden Ashman – Golf – Cal State Fullerton

Jake Bettencourt – Golf – Fresno State

Taylor Phillips – Soccer – San Jose State

Claire Raley – Softball – Utah State

Marissa Fondtain – Softball – UC San Diego

Lauren Fowler – Track and Field – New Mexico

Bo Olsen – Track and Field – Fresno Pacific

Tarryn DeBenedetto – Volleyball – Colorado Christian University

Taylor Finley – Volleyball – University of Saint Katherine

Rocco Contino – Wrestling – University of Virginia

Raymond Lopez – Wrestling – West Point

George Ruiz – Wrestling – Naval Academy, Annapolis

Maximo Renteria – Wrestling – University of Illinois

Carlos Negrete Jr. – Wrestling – North Dakota State

Clovis West High School (9):

Cole Anderson – Basketball – UC Santa Barbara

Justyce Harris – Basketball – Concordia University

Kendall Jackson – Basketball – Concordia University

Jada Oatman – Basketball – Fresno Pacific

Nikki Tom – Basketball – UC Irvine

Kianna Cortez-Garcia – Soccer – California State University, East Bay

Austin Lane – Swim and Dive – University of Pittsburgh

Ashlynne Davis – Volleyball – West Virginia State University

Samuel Otta – Water Polo – UC Irvine

Clovis North High School (6):

Rees Kent – Baseball – Saint Mary’s College

Emma Brown – Soccer – Cal Poly

Christian Silva – Soccer – California State University, Northridge

Gabriel Jett – Swim and Dive – UC Berkeley

Jeffrey Forbes – Swim and Dive – Washington University in St. Louis

Sydney Hancock – Volleyball – Colorado State

Clovis High School (6):

Keanu Williams – Football – University of Oregon

Samantha Tristan –Soccer – Fresno State

Isabella Anderson –Soccer – Fresno State

Shaley Garza –Soccer – Fresno Pacific

Julia Price –Volleyball – Indiana Wesleyan University

Libby Alexander –Water Polo – UC Irvine

Clovis East High School (3):

Jacob Tafoya – Football – Air Force

Caitlyn Perales – Softball – Dominican University

Kacy Wicks – Water Polo – San Diego State

Along with Renteria, there were many notable student-athletes who signed letters of intent. Among them were:

Three-time TRAC Boys Basketball Player of the Year and First Team All-Roundup selection Cole Anderson (Clovis West)

TRAC Girls Basketball Player of the Year and First Team All-Roundup selection Nikki Tom (Clovis West)

2019 Central Section champion in the 100-yard backstroke, Austin Lane (Clovis West)

Four-star defensive line recruit and Power 5 football commit Keanu Williams (Clovis)

Two wrestlers who finished Top 5 in their respective weight class at the 2020 CIF state wrestling championships: Rocco Contino and Raymond Lopez (Buchanan)

Three student-athletes who will attend a service academy: Lopez will head to West Point, George Ruiz (Buchanan) will wrestle at Navy, and Jacob Tafoya (Clovis East) will play football at Air Force.

To put it succinctly, there was something to note with every one of the 40 student-athletes who took one step closer towards their collegiate careers Wednesday.

Each student-athlete received what they had long deserved, something not to be taken for granted now with a pandemic: a moment with the spotlight on their achievements.