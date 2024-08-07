Friday Night Farmers Market is Just Peachy in July

Chock full of seasonal fresh peaches and peach foods, the Friday night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis held their annual Peach Party earlier this month, sponsored by Wawona Frozen Foods.

“We love supporting it, so we come out every year,” said Wawona Executive Vice President, Blake Smittcamp, “typically it’s the hottest Friday of the year, and hand out a whole bunch of peach cups and peach foods, as well as sell some peaches.”

To beat the heat, the Wawona Frozen Foods booth was handing out frozen peach cups– a year-round delicacy well known by former Clovis schoolkids as a great treat for a hot day. Wawona is a big company, but the Smittcamp family cares very much about their local community.

In 1945, Blake Smittcamp’s grandfather, Earl Smittcamp, bought a plot of land on Minnewawa Avenue and Nees Avenue and started a ranch.

“[The land] had 8 different crops on it, and the only ones that made money the first year were peaches, nectarines, and plums,” Blake Smittcamp said, “so then peaches became the priority.”

According to Wawona Frozen Foods website, the company ships more than 100 million pounds of frozen fruit annually and is the largest peach processing facility in the nation.

“We just like giving back to the community,” Smittcamp added, “and, you know, sometimes we’re kind of like a hidden gem and sometimes people don’t realize that we’re right here in the community.”

Serving all kinds of peach-based treats, The Institute of Technology’s Culinary, Baking and Pastry departments brought delights from across the sweet-savory spectrum, from peach tarts and peach bread pudding, to peach pulled pork, and peach salsa too.

Culinary Department Head Chef Kevin said the salsa was made with “Peaches, jalapenos and serranos, red onions, cilantro, and to bring more peach flavor out, Torani syrup on top.

The Friday night Farmers Market in Clovis hosts all kinds of special events during its season, from May until the end of October.

There’s live music and great produce every Friday night, but the next special event will be the Pistachio Party, on September 27th.