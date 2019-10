The City Council will hold a meeting Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include consideration of land use north of the Clovis Landfill on Auberry Rd. and construction on phase one of the Sierra Meadows Park Master Plan for the Fresno Wildlife Rehabilitation Nature Center.

Meetings are open to the public and Councilmembers encourage all residents to attend, voice their concerns and participate.