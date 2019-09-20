Fresno Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Eyes David McDonald Park as New Home

1 of 2

Members from the Fresno Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Director of Planning and Development Services at the City of Clovis Dwight Kroll, came together to provide information about the planned construction of a wildlife rehabilitation center in Clovis.

Although nothing has been finalized at the moment, architects with the wildlife group have come up with plans, but it’s up to the City of Clovis, including a recommendation from Kroll before it can move forward.

The new building itself will be a little over 3,000 square feet, a small fraction of the size of Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center (at Sierra and Temperance avenues) that shares the park as well. The new wildlife reserve will feature areas for kids and adults alike to learn about the animals the center will rescue, but also get hands-on experience with them as well.

Community members can even see some animals being treated.

Members from the (FWRS) brought two birds with them that they allow interested individuals to hold.

Kelly, a female and part of the Falcon family was rather relaxed throughout the meeting, shortly after digesting the mouse snack she had snuck in her talons. While Rocky, the Peregrine Falcon was very quiet and calm throughout.

But he did get a bit restless as the meeting went on.

Rocky was shot and left to die, before he was rescued by the FWRS. His injury forced him out of the wild for good, but the Peregrine Falcon has now become a sensation among community members as they are able to get close to him, as well as hold him.

He is a symbol of the life-changing work they do.

It’s an all-volunteer, non-profit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to caring for orphaned and/or injured native wildlife in our Central Valley. The organization has two main goals: to treat, rehabilitate and return all animals to their natural habitat whenever possible and to educate the general public in becoming more aware, concerned and understanding of our wildlife resources.

“Anything that deals with a public facility, even if it’s a private organization like this or the city, we go through a public hearing process,” Kroll said.

First, the community was notified about the possible inclusion to David McDonald Park (the name was changed back in the Spring from Sierra Meadows Park) then it goes before the planning commission in another public hearing and then it goes to the Clovis City Council for approval.

“I think they (FWRS) are pretty close on their plans and they will be going to the planning commission next week on the 26th. We don’t have a date set for the council, but it will probably be the third council meeting in October.”

The FWRS will also be holding an open house Friday, Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. There will be a silent auction as well as an opportunity for community members to donate to the organization.

Their animals needs list includes: flannel baby blanks, paper towels, handy wipes/wet ones, pet carriers, water bowls, water bottles, office supplies, vet wrap, crock food bowls, welding gloves, non-latex disposable gloves (all sizes), heating pads (without auto turn-off and they are accepting monetary donations.

For more information, visit the company website to stay up-to-date.