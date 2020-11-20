Fresno State – San Jose State Game Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday evening that Fresno State’s home game Saturday against San Jose State is cancelled, due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State football program. The conference will not reschedule the game, and will declare it a no contest.

Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey released a statement Thursday evening on the matter:

“Though we have dutifully followed all proper protocols, and have received continual guidance from the Fresno County Department of Public Health, we unfortunately have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within our football program. In coordination with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and extensive contact tracing efforts, we have identified additional student-athletes who, per public health protocols, are required to be quarantined as a precaution.

As a result, we will not be able to participate in this weekend’s scheduled competition against San Jose State. From a competitive perspective, we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and our Red Wave fans who were excited for this long-standing rivalry contest.

That being said, the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and campus community have been, and will continue to be, our number one priority.”

Fresno State – San Jose State is the third Mountain West game and 16th college football game cancelled or postponed this week, the highest mark so far in 2020.

Utah State – Wyoming and UNLV – Colorado State were the other Mountain West games cancelled, after Utah State and UNLV reported COVID-19 cases within their programs as well. Fresno State recently played the Rebels in Las Vegas on Nov. 7, and the Aggies in Logan, UT last Saturday, Nov. 14.

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan released a statement on the game’s cancellation:

“We were looking forward to playing Fresno State this weekend. We had a great week of practice preparing for this game and playing for the Valley trophy.

Whilst there is disappointment about not playing a game this weekend, this is another reminder how important it is to follow all the health and safety guidelines to beat COVID-19 – starting with wearing a face mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing.”

Fresno State players tested twice for COVID-19 prior to Thursday, with all tests coming back negative. It remains to be seen if there is more than the one positive case confirmed by Tumey, or how many players must quarantine as a result of contact tracing protocol.

Fresno State (3-1) now hopes the COVID-19 situation improves in time for its next game, eight days away on Friday, Nov. 27 against San DIego State at home.

Story will continue to be updated.