Fresno State Hosting Flavor of Fall Wine Event

Beginning today at 4:30 p.m., the Fresno State Winery will be hosting their Flavor of Fall wine event until 6:30 p.m. at the school’s Viticulture and Enology Lawn.

Community members will be able to sample eight new wines from the school’s winery, but also get a chance to purchase some of the new blends.

Tickets are only $10.

The following wines will be poured:

Muscat Canelli 2018

Albarino 2018

Syrah Rose 2018

Petite Sirah 2017

Barbera “President’s Reserve” 2017

Syrah “President’s Reserve”2017

Uva Doce Port

Late Harvest Muscat Canelli 2018

If you have any questions regarding the event please contact Natasha at (559)278-6070 or by email at winery_info@mail.fresnostate.edu.