Fresno State Hosting Flavor of Fall Wine Event

Beginning today at 4:30 p.m., the Fresno State Winery will be hosting their Flavor of Fall wine event until 6:30 p.m. at the school’s Viticulture and Enology Lawn.
Community members will be able to sample eight new wines from the school’s winery, but also get a chance to purchase some of the new blends.
Tickets are only $10.
The following wines will be poured:
Muscat Canelli 2018
Albarino 2018
Syrah Rose 2018
Petite Sirah 2017
Barbera “President’s Reserve” 2017
Syrah “President’s Reserve”2017
Uva Doce Port
Late Harvest Muscat Canelli 2018
If you have any questions regarding the event please contact Natasha at (559)278-6070 or by email at winery_info@mail.fresnostate.edu.