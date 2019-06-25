Fresno state Bulldoggers bring home title at national finals

Fresno State Bulldoggers rodeo team rider Colton Campbell earned first place in the men’s all-around division at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming on June 15.

Campbell placed second in the tie down roping event with scores of 10.7, 9.0 and 9.2 in the first three rounds, and scoring a 10.7 in the short round for a total of 185 points.

Campbell also placed No. 24 in the team roping event with a score of 55, giving him a total score of 240 in the all-around, good enough for first place.

“Competing against the top college athletes is always a great experience. I was very fortunate to be able to compete against them and have the success I did,” Campbell said. “I had a rough start in the team roping but ended pretty well. The tie down roping went really well all week. Very lucky to have the great horses I get to compete on.”

Despite a rough start, Campbell’s rides earned him the top spot in the all-around, a memory he said will stay with him forever.

“Winning the all-around is a dream come true,” Campbell said. “It is something I have worked for all my life. It is a title that I will always remember and am very lucky to have.”

The Fresno State team as a whole finished in the No. 17 position with a total score of 245.

Team coach Uhuru Adem said that he was proud of the team’s season, and although there were some challenges at the CNFR, he was pleased with his team’s performance.

“The team’s performance has been great all year,” said Uhuru Adem, coach of the Fresno State Bulldoggers rodeo team. “There were a couple of missed opportunities at CNFR, but I couldn’t be happier with how the year went.”

Six other Fresno State riders joined Campbell in the CNFR competition.

The team of Cole Dodds and Bodi Dodds earnied an 11th place finish in the team roping competition. They earned a spot in the short round, but were unable to post a score in the championship round.

In the saddle bronc competition, Reed Neely ranked No. 15 out of 41 competitors.

Mitchell Parham placed No. 14 in the bareback riding competition out of 31 riders.

Christopher Rosedale landed in the 23 spot, but failed to record a score in his three rounds.

Rial Engelhart was the No. 28 rider in the tie down roping event out of 45 competitors.

With the season now behind him, Campbell said Adem’s coaching has been a big part of the team’s success, and he is looking forward to what is to come.

“Having our coach Uhuru Adem as part of the team was great,” Campbell said. “He is a close friend and has done amazing things for the program. It will be exciting to see where he can take it from here.”