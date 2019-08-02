Fresno Grizzlies to host e-waste recycling event

If Clovis community members need a place to recycle some old and unwanted electronics safely, the Fresno Grizzlies will be holding a community-wide event to rid anyone of any e-waste.

The Grizzlies are partnering up with Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., one of the biggest e-waste recyclers in the country to get rid of any unwanted junk in safe way.

The event will take place at Chukchansi Park (H Street & Tulare) from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 3 2019.

From cell phones, computers, televisions and printers, community members can get rid their garages and storage spaces at Chukchansi Park.

However, light bulbs, batteries and other non-electrical equipment are not allowed and wont be taken for disposal.

Along with promoting an environmentally friendly cause, proceeds from the event will go directly to fund mammograms, breast cancer education programs and diagnostic tests for no cost.

And anyone who makes a donation at the event in terms of disposing of electronics, they will receive a ‘buy one, get one free’ Field Level Reserved ticket.